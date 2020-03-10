|
After a battle with cancer, peacefully at La Maison au Diapason in Bromont, QC., on Saturday, March 7th, at the age of 71, passed away Klaus Dieter Steiche residing in St-Armand QC.
He will be missed and remembered by his children, Christopher (Beatrix), Paul (Kathy), Alexander (Karen) and Krista (Jeremy), his grandchildren, Lauren, Paul Jr., Nicholas, Alexa, Sofia, Mason, Noah and one to be born in June. He will also be remembered fondly by his former wife Paula Schmidt, many colleagues and students from his teaching career, as well as his brothers, Siegfried and Peter Steiche, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Desourdy Funeral Home, 101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC on Sunday, March 15th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a prayer.
Donations in his memory may be made to La Maison au Diapason www.audiapason.org would be appreciated. Forms available at the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 11, 2020