At La Maison Aube-Lumière in Sherbrooke, April 27, 2020 passed away Mrs. Dolorès Mailhot at the age of 82. She was the spouse of the late Maurice Mayette, and resided in Richmond. She was the daughter of Edmond Mailhot and Irène Lampron.

Mrs. Mailhot is resting at the Centre Funéraire Yves Houle, 198 rue Adam, Richmond. Visitation hours on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral service to be held on June 5 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at the Sainte-Bibiane cemetery, Richmond.

Mrs. Mailhot leaves to mourn her children: Rémi-Mario, Françoise (François Duplessis), Christine (Normand Fréchette), Martin, Marthe (Stéphan Coderre) and Marjolaine; her sisters Hélène and Liliane and her late brother Michel. She also leaves to mourn her grandchildren: Samuel and Sébastien Duplessis, Andréanne, Éloïse, Alexandrine, Mireille, Jacquelin and Emmanuel Rajotte, Nickolas and Marianne Coderre, Olivier and Émilie Robidas as well as two great-grandchildren: Louèvan and Joaquim Faille.

She leaves to mourn many other family members and friends, as well as the members of the choir and the marguillers of the Ste-Bibiane Parish of Richmond.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store