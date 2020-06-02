Dolorès Mailhot Mayette
1937-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolorès's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At La Maison Aube-Lumière in Sherbrooke, April 27, 2020 passed away Mrs. Dolorès Mailhot at the age of 82. She was the spouse of the late Maurice Mayette, and resided in Richmond. She was the daughter of Edmond Mailhot and Irène Lampron.
Mrs. Mailhot is resting at the Centre Funéraire Yves Houle, 198 rue Adam, Richmond. Visitation hours on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral service to be held on June 5 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at the Sainte-Bibiane cemetery, Richmond.
Mrs. Mailhot leaves to mourn her children: Rémi-Mario, Françoise (François Duplessis), Christine (Normand Fréchette), Martin, Marthe (Stéphan Coderre) and Marjolaine; her sisters Hélène and Liliane and her late brother Michel. She also leaves to mourn her grandchildren: Samuel and Sébastien Duplessis, Andréanne, Éloïse, Alexandrine, Mireille, Jacquelin and Emmanuel Rajotte, Nickolas and Marianne Coderre, Olivier and Émilie Robidas as well as two great-grandchildren: Louèvan and Joaquim Faille.
She leaves to mourn many other family members and friends, as well as the members of the choir and the marguillers of the Ste-Bibiane Parish of Richmond.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Centre Funéraire Yves Houle
198 Adam Street
Richmond, QC J0B 2H0
819-826-3747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved