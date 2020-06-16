Donald Bolton
In East-Hereford, on June 11th, 2020, passed away Mr. Donald Bolton at age 63. He was the son of the late Alta Bryan and the late Bertram Bolton.

As per Donald's wishes, there will be no visitations. A private service will be held at a later date.

He leaves to mourn his son Brad (Jessica) and his daughter Sabrina. His grandchildren Julia and Jordan Bolton; Caleb and Gavin Vachon and Jackson, Maisie, Taylor and Haley Osborne. His sisters Sheila (Malcolm) and Delma (Richard). He was the brother of the late Bill, Clyde (Debie), Carl (June), Sharon and Marilyn. He also leaves to mourn many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
