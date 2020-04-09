|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHSLD Weedon on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in South Ham he is survived by his loving companion of 40 years Margaret Salls and was predeceased by his wife Ann Smith, his father Wilfred Cooper (Sapper Can. Engers C-E-F) and his mother g Pansy Jackson.
Loving father of Chester, Melvin, grandfather to Bob (Angie), Brad (Jess), and great-grandfather to Colleena, Carsyn and Diana.
He also leaves to mourn his brother Gardner (Elizabeth), Sister Mary (Gerald) and was predeceased by his sister Evelyn (Everard), Marjorie, brother Steward and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Manoir de l'Eau-Vive Cookshire and the CHSLD Weedon for the wonderful care given to Donald.
Due to the Covid-19 virus a visitation, funeral and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 10, 2020