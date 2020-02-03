|
It is great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald L. Davidson on January 31, 2020, born on August 2, 1938. A loving and treasured husband of Helen, for over 60 years, and cherished father of Sandra, Susan (François) and Donna (Gilles). Beloved grandfather to Carolyne (Bruno), Stéphanie (Sébastien), Eric and Tyler. A great father to Nathan, Leah, Jacob and Catherine. He is also survived by his sisters Evelyn Davidson and Barbara Ann Davidson and his brother Ross Davidson. Retired Bank Manager at the CIBC and esteemed member of the Huntingdon, Quebec community; where he serviced on many community boards and foundations, among them was his 30 plus years on the Huntingdon County Hospital Board and Foundation. Donald was a long-time member of the Rotary Club and former councilman for Hinchinbrook, Quebec. Donald will be deeply missed by his loving family, friends and the communities he served, for his devotion and great sense of humor.
Visitations will be held Friday, February 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. at Rodrigue Montpetit & Fils Funeral Home, 170 Chateauguay Street, Huntingdon, Quebec, 450-264-5331. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral home's Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Huntingdon County Hospital Foundation or the St. John's Anglican Church in Huntingdon, Quebec.
Online condolences and tributes may be made at:
www.rodriguemontpetitfils.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 4, 2020