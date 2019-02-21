It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ­Donald Drew on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in his 92nd year at the Grace Village.

Son of the late Cyril Drew and Elsie Drew, loving husband of the late Eileen Littlejohn and dear father of Craig (Kathy) and Chris (Melissa) and loving grandfather of Cordell, Courtney, Brynne, Annakah, Caiden and Lochlann. He will also be missed greatly by many good friends and family members.

Visitation will be held at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on ­Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 256 Queen Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with ceremony to follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Society or to the Dr. W. J. Klinck Foundation (Grace Village) or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Grace Village for care given to their dad. Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary