On April 22nd, after a fierce battle, Donnie died peacefully with Ginny, his wife of 52 years by his side. Loving father to Tara (Chris), Alex, Rob (Sarah), Mike (Adrienne), and Anna (Dave). Cherished grandfather to Emma, Angus, Rebecca, Olivia, Charlie, and "Mochi".
He will be very much missed. The forest was his sacred place. Peaceful hours were spent in his paradise working and walking his beloved dogs.
"You are still alive when I look to the sky in the night"
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020