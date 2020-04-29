Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Frederick Cope


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Frederick Cope Obituary
On April 22nd, after a fierce battle, Donnie died peacefully with Ginny, his wife of 52 years by his side. Loving father to Tara (Chris), Alex, Rob (Sarah), Mike (Adrienne), and Anna (Dave). Cherished grandfather to Emma, Angus, Rebecca, Olivia, Charlie, and "Mochi".

He will be very much missed. The forest was his sacred place. Peaceful hours were spent in his paradise working and walking his beloved dogs.

"You are still alive when I look to the sky in the night"
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -