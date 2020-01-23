|
Don has peacefully passed away at home with loved ones by his side, on January 13, 2020 at the age 69, formerly of Waterville, Quebec. Don was a loving husband to Susan Glavin (Fisher) for 34 years. Loving father to Stephanie (Paul), Trevor (Dana) and Travis. Beloved Grampy to Kingston and Harper Glavin and Papa to Merissa and Derek Wettstein. Loving brother to Mike Glavin and his wife Dona, Ken Glavin and his wife Lynn, Jean Glavin, Elaine Glavin, Larry Glavin and Zelda and her husband Yvon Beaudet. Son-in-law of Fred and Sharon Fisher, brother-in-law to Bob Fisher (Jannette), and Nancy Voisin (Vince). Loved son of the late Merle and Doreen Glavin and loved brother of the late Bill Glavin. Cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life to be held at the Elora Legion, 110 Metcalfe Street in Elora, Ontario on Saturday, February 8. 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 24, 2020