Don left this world peacefully to join Pauline, with his family by his side at the age of 93. Don was born in Ottawa and seems to have ­excelled at everything he took an ­interest in from a young age. He was recruited to play hockey in the NHL ­before there was a draft, but also ­before he was old enough to leave home without permission. He joined the RCAF, but the war ended before he was assigned. He played the piano, vibes and drums, and his charm and natural abilities at everything landed him in sales, where he met Pauline in the secretarial pool, and the rest of that story is our family history. All who knew him remember his hospitality, humour, and his love of jazz music, sports, and just having a good time. His children Paul, Susan and Scot will love him beyond this life and into the next, as will Cindy and Frances, and his grandchildren ­Kaitlynn, Christian, MacKenzie, Spencer, Michael and Jackie.

A graveside service at the Lingwick Cemetery in Gould Quebec is being planned for this summer, family members will post further details as they are arranged on Facebook. As was always the case with Don and Polly, everyone will be welcomed. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary