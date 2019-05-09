|
On Friday, May 3, Donald Dunn of Brome Lake Quebec passed away suddenly at the age of 81.
Don will be lovingly remembered by Carol Anne Norris his wife of 57 years, and his children: Alison (Tom), Jeffrey, Christopher (Stephanie). Don will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren: Erin, Leah, Andrea, Jesse, Julie; his great-grandchildren: Azimeh & Hali, his brother: John (Joan), and his nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Cremation was held in Granby at LES JARDINS FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE CREMATORIUM.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF WATERLOO, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memoral service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel.
Burial of ashes will follow in the family plot at Waterloo Protestant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Brome Lake First Responders:
https://ville.lac-brome.qc.ca/download/sante_et_securite/Don-premier-re%25CC%2581pondant-English.pdf, and at the Waterloo Cemetery Company, 147 St-Joseph Street, Waterloo, QC J0E 2N0 or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 10 to May 14, 2019