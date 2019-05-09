On Friday, May 3, Donald Dunn of Brome Lake Quebec passed away ­suddenly at the age of 81.

Don will be lovingly remembered by Carol Anne Norris his wife of 57 years, and his children: Alison (Tom), Jeffrey, Christopher (Stephanie). Don will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren: Erin, Leah, Andrea, Jesse, Julie; his great-grandchildren: Azimeh & Hali, his brother: John (Joan), and his nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Cremation was held in Granby at LES JARDINS FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE ­CREMATORIUM.

The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF WATERLOO, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and ­Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memoral service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel.

Burial of ashes will follow in the family plot at Waterloo Protestant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Brome Lake First Responders:

https://ville.lac-brome.qc.ca/download/sante_et_securite/Don-premier-re%25CC%2581pondant-English.pdf, and at the Waterloo Cemetery Company, 147 St-Joseph Street, Waterloo, QC J0E 2N0 or the charity of your choice are appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 10 to May 14, 2019