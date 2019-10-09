Home

Donald William McCormick


1928 - 2019
Donald William McCormick Obituary
Peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, Sherbrooke, QC in his 92nd year with family by his side. ­Loving husband of late June Statton and father of late Keith, Barbara (Lance ­Paxton), Laura (Barry Deadman), late Randy, late Kathy (Dave Bessant) and Jeff (Louise Tardif). Grandfather of Paul ­(Natalie), Tina and Lana (Allan) Paxton, Vicki (John) and Julie (Ron) Deadman. Great-grandfather of Shawn (Chanel), ­Jeremy and Gabriel Paxton, Keily Maguire, Noah, Raegan and Jorgia Knapp. Also left to mourn are his brother Cliff (Vi), brother and sisters-in-law Lionel (late Ruby, Shirley), Lydia (late Doug Judge), Anita (late Eugene) and Ardyth (late ­Junior (Ruth), Reg (Laura), Edna, Syd (Shirley), Tom (Helena), Joanne, Cindy, Bobby (Nat), nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Lila (Berwick) McCormick, sister Doreen (late Clinton Rand), Howard Cathcart (Betty), brother and sister-in-law Chet and Judy.
A graveside service will be held at the Bury Protestant Cemetery on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ­Parkinson's, Bury Protestant Cemetery, St Paul's Rest Home or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the ­family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 10, 2019
