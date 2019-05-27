Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen (Chute) Gibbs


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doreen (Chute) Gibbs Obituary
It is with great sadness, after a long and courageous battle, surrounded by her family, Doreen passed away Thursday, May 16 at the age of 83.

She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Stanley O'brien. She is survived by her six children Mike (Irene), Stewart, Debbie (Ken), Laura (Gerald), Lisa (Dan), David (Sheila), 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 brothers Dale, Allen, 1 sister Shirley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.