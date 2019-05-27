|
|
It is with great sadness, after a long and courageous battle, surrounded by her family, Doreen passed away Thursday, May 16 at the age of 83.
She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Stanley O'brien. She is survived by her six children Mike (Irene), Stewart, Debbie (Ken), Laura (Gerald), Lisa (Dan), David (Sheila), 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 brothers Dale, Allen, 1 sister Shirley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 28, 2019