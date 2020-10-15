In her 98th year passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at The Ivy Meadows Continuing Care Community, Beaverbank, Nova Scotia.

Born in the Eastern Townships village of Marbleton, Quebec, October 15, 1922, Doreen was the youngest child of Austin Worth Bishop and Laura Amelia Staples.

Doreen was predeceased by her sister Phyllis (the late Dr. Wilfred W. McCutcheon), her brother Worth (the late Iris Leonard), and niece Heather Bishop.

Doreen completed a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in 1943 at Bishop's University, Lennoxville, QC followed by a Masters in 1944. She then studied social work at McGill University, Montreal, QC graduating with a Master of Social Work in 1948.

Doreen worked as a professional social worker: DVA (Dept. of Veterans' Affairs), Family Service Association, The Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal and as a Youth Protection Officer with Ville Marie Social Service Center.

Following Doreen's retirement from her professional career in 1985, she was active in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Marbleton, QC and then in 1994 moving to Sydney joined St. George's Anglican Church, Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Doreen was deeply concerned about the humane treatment of animals.

Doreen is survived by her son Terry Mulcahy, granddaughter Christine Mulcahy-Burke, great-grandchildren Jack Burke and Annie Burke, and niece Jane Bishop.

Special thanks to the staff of The Ivy Meadows Continuing Care Community, Beaverbank, Nova Scotia for their compassion, empathy and understanding in their care and support of Doreen. The homecare workers of Northwood Homecare who gave kind support to Doreen are also remembered with great thanks.

At this time an Interment of the Ashes ceremony is planned for the summer of 2021 at St. Paul's Cemetery, Marbleton, QC.









