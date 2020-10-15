1/
Doreen (Bishop) Mulcahy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 98th year passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at The Ivy Meadows Continuing Care Community, Beaverbank, Nova Scotia.
Born in the Eastern Townships village of Marbleton, Quebec, October 15, 1922, Doreen was the youngest child of Austin Worth Bishop and Laura Amelia Staples.
Doreen was predeceased by her sister Phyllis (the late Dr. Wilfred W. McCutcheon), her brother Worth (the late Iris Leonard), and niece Heather Bishop.
Doreen completed a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in 1943 at Bishop's University, Lennoxville, QC followed by a Masters in 1944. She then studied social work at McGill University, Montreal, QC graduating with a Master of Social Work in 1948.
Doreen worked as a professional social worker: DVA (Dept. of Veterans' Affairs), Family Service Association, The Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal and as a Youth Protection Officer with Ville Marie Social Service Center.
Following Doreen's retirement from her professional career in 1985, she was active in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Marbleton, QC and then in 1994 moving to Sydney joined St. George's Anglican Church, Sydney, Nova Scotia.
Doreen was deeply concerned about the humane treatment of animals.
Doreen is survived by her son Terry Mulcahy, granddaughter Christine Mulcahy-Burke, great-grandchildren Jack Burke and Annie Burke, and niece Jane Bishop.
Special thanks to the staff of The Ivy Meadows Continuing Care Community, Beaverbank, Nova Scotia for their compassion, empathy and understanding in their care and support of Doreen. The homecare workers of Northwood Homecare who gave kind support to Doreen are also remembered with great thanks.
At this time an Interment of the Ashes ceremony is planned for the summer of 2021 at St. Paul's Cemetery, Marbleton, QC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved