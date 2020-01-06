|
|
On December 29, 2019, Doreen Muriel Field Page passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91.
She leaves to mourn her devoted husband Hollis, his two daughters Judy (Clifford) and Laurie (Henry). Predeceased by her brother Donald Field (Ann Wade) and Bruce Field (Audrey). Mourning the loss of their extraordinary aunt are: Dawn King (Robert), Carl Field (Lora Bracci), Colin Field (Sandra Purvis), Stephen Field (Jenny Redrick), John Field (Kim), Wendy Field (Terry McGuire), Robert Field (Johanna). Her many great and great-great nieces and nephews will continue to celebrate her life and legacy. As well she will be missed by Hollis' grandchildren Martin (Laura), Reggie (Karine), Sara and Adam and his 5 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Also left to mourn are her many friends and neighbours, especially the members of the Grace Anglican Church, Sutton and the Weaver's Guild, West Brome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to BMP Hospital Foundation www.fondation.ca would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held in the spring, an announcement will be made at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
31 Principale Sud, Sutton QC
PHONE: 450-538-2306
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 7, 2020