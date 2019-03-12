Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Rand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen (McCormick) Rand

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doreen (McCormick) Rand Obituary
Passed away at the CHUS Fleurimont, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Clinton Rand. Dear mother of Robert (Doris), Ruby (Bruce) ­Pehlemann, Richard (Delma), the late C. Dale and Trudy (Alvin) ­Doherty. Grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 24 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Sister of Donald and Clifford (Violet).
 
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Cemetery, ­Randboro with Rev. Tami Spires ­officiating.
 
As memorial tributes, donations to the Wales Home, Diabetes Quebec or to the Maple Leaf Cemetery would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.