|
|
Passed away at the CHUS Fleurimont, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Clinton Rand. Dear mother of Robert (Doris), Ruby (Bruce) Pehlemann, Richard (Delma), the late C. Dale and Trudy (Alvin) Doherty. Grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 24 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Sister of Donald and Clifford (Violet).
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Cemetery, Randboro with Rev. Tami Spires officiating.
As memorial tributes, donations to the Wales Home, Diabetes Quebec or to the Maple Leaf Cemetery would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2019