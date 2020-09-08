Doris Crawford (nee Boomhower), 72, from Fitch Bay passed away on September 4, 2020 with loved ones around her. She was born on November 26th, 1947 in Ogden Qc to Walter Boomhower and Hilda Bean. On July 2nd, 1977 she married Ian Crawford who survives her.

Doris enjoyed gardening, her daughters, her grandkids, dancing on a Saturday night, time spent at the "happy table" and finding beauty and laughter in the world around her. She is also survived by her children Penny Crawford (Brad), of Kanata, Ontario and Anne Flynn of Derby, Vermont, grandchildren Cassandra Crawford, Kendra Curtis, Christopher Flanders and Julia Flanders as well as her beloved step-grandchildren (Stephanie, Zack, Sydney, Krista, Jessica, Ryan, Erica and Leah) and her step-children Donna Crawford (Murray), Cathy Keet (Tim) and Lorne Crawford (Debbie). Doris has many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends who join in mourning her loss.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

We would like to extend a huge thank-you to Dr. Doyon and all the staff at Maison Aube-Lumiere who cared for Doris and her family with dignity, compassion and kindness during her last days.

