|
|
Doris Ethel Martin passed away on February 11, 2020 at the Magog Hospital, at the age of 89.
She was the daughter of the late William Martin and Muriel Adam.
She leaves to mourn her son Roy (Heather Matteson) and her granddaughter Shelby Fournier-Cross.
Special thanks to Joyce Phaneuf and Manoir Gale for the compassionate care and time spent with her.
There will be no funeral, a graveside service will take place at the Ayer's Cliff cemetery in the spring.
Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 14, 2020