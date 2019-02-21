Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Carroll) Gordon


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris (Carroll) Gordon Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 95. 
Wife of the late Huntley Gordon and loving mother of Robert. She also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends. 
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), Quebec on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment at the Malvern Cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now