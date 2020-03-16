Home

Desourdy inc
101 Jean-Besré Street
Cowansville, QC J2K 0L3
450-263-1212
Doris Jean (Knowlton) Perkins


1929 - 2020
Doris Jean (Knowlton) Perkins Obituary
Peacefully at the Foyer Sutton, QC, on Monday, March 9th, at the age of 90, passed away Doris Jean Knowlton, beloved wife of the late Ralph Perkins.
She leaves to mourn her children, Robert (Clarice), Neil (Margaret), Joan, late Stephen and Joy (Michael), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Désourdy Funeral Home, 101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, May 16th, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by gathering and prayer.
The burial will take place at Farnham Corner Cemetery in Dunham.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 17, 2020
