Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris passed away at the CHUS-Fleurimont on February 9, 2019, at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Davis and cherished mother of Larry (Andrée), Roger (Sandy), Michael (Brenda) and Steven (Joanne). Doris will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Julie, Jason, Becky, Joe, Rachel, Nicole, Kristina and Stephanie; her 8 great-grandchildren; her sister Yvette (late John); her brother Claude (Annette) along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was ­predeceased by her brother Roland (late Marie-Paule), her sister Jeannine (late Raymond), her brother-in-law Jim (late Gladys) as well as her sisters-in-law Doris (late Gordon) and Helene (late Arnold).

Doris, one of 5 children of Eleoza Poulin and Joseph ­Vaillancourt, was raised in Compton, then Ayer's Cliff. She met Charlie as a soldier returning from war and they were married in 1949. They lived in Ayer's Cliff for a period ­before settling in the Three Villages area. To add to the family income, Doris did sewing at home while the boys were young. As the boys grew older, she gained work as a cashier at the A&P grocery store in Rock Island. She was working the day that the fire took the store (then the ­Warehouse Market) in 1977. When the new Provigo store opened, Doris worked there as a cashier. Her aptitude for business became apparent as she worked her way up to manager; the role she retained until she retired. She excelled in this capacity as she was competent, self directed and proficient. She enjoyed her co-workers and happily knew most everyone in town. She was well ­respected.

Family and friends were an important focus in Doris' life. She played cards with friends on a regular basis, and was a member of the Beebe Curling Club for 30+ years. She enjoyed the game and the many friends she developed through curling. Doris loved taking trips with family and friends and was always eager to join in, or host the fun, either at the cottage or at home in town. She was an accomplished cook, and enjoyed creating meals for all who stopped by.

During retirement, she didn't slow down. Doris volunteered with CAB RH Rediker (Centre d'Action Bénèvole; Volunteer Center) both as a driver for folks who needed a ride to appointments, and at the Family Counter, which ­provided clothing and small items to those who needed them.

A few years after Charlie passed, Doris sold their home and moved to the Manoir St. Francis in Lennoxville in 2017. She quickly settled in, with old and new friends alike, and participated in many of the social functions provided there.

Doris' family has many fond memories of her sense of humour, her ­achievements and commitment to community, but most of all her love and pride in her four boys and their families. She will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held at the Sacré-Coeur Church, 645 Dufferin St., Stanstead, QC on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The family invites attendees to a light lunch in the basement of the church, following the service. Interment at the Mont Ste-Marie cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made in Doris' name to CAB RH Rediker, 112 rue Principale, Stanstead, J0B 3E5, or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, 100-2630, rue King Ouest, Sherbrooke, QC, J1J 2H1 (https://www.heartandstroke.ca). Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 19, 2019