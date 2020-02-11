|
|
Born to Violet and Melville Hodge on May 16, 1925, She grew up in Spooner Pond. She met and later married Kenneth Stevens in August of 1945, they had a son Alan, who married Linda. Doris was a loving grandmother to Angie (Carl) and Timmy (Becky) and great-grandmother to Bryanna-Lee, Nevada, Gage, Nova and Lars. She is survived by her sister Joyce (the late Clifford Mastine) and sisters-in-law Viola (the late Keith Hodge) and Audrey (the late Leslie Hodge) as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her sister Jean (Marshall Hutt), and brothers Merrill (Mary-Frances) Hodge, Kenneth (Fran) Hodge, her sisters-in-Law Bubbles (Eric Malboeuf), Lauretta (Gerard Girard) and brothers-in-law Eric Stevens, Rodney (Eileen) Stevens.
She died peacefully at the Wales Home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Resting at Cass Funeral Home, 295 Principale S., Richmond, Qc. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, February 15th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a service then to the Legion for a luncheon. There will be a graveside service for family in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to the Trenholm United Church, Alzheimer Society or the activities department of the Wales Home would be greatly appreciated by family. We would like to thank all the staff at the Wales Home, especially Norton 2 for the care and attention they showed her.
Mom, Nanny, Do, Aunt Do you have had many names over the years and shared many loving memories with all, you may be gone but will never be forgotten.
WE LOVE YOU
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020