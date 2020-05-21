Dorothy passed away peacefully at the BMP Hospital on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 98 after suffering from a fall, which resulted in a broken hip. During her last hours she was visited by close family members.She was predeceased by her husbands Miner Earl Burnett and Benjamin Reid, and her sister Olive Ethel Ingalls. Mother to Janice (Lester Hawley), grandmother to Jeffery, Pamela (Aaron Hawley), Kelly (Corey Carson), great-grandmother to Paige, Ben, Lily, Abigail and Cara. Mother to Barbara (Christopher Frame), grandmother to Olivia, Christa (Michel Mercurio) and great-grandmother to Minera, Austin, Victor, Zachary and Brandon. Mother to Grant (Pauline Demers, deceased) and grandmother to Kyle.She was blessed to reside on the family farm until a few months before her death. Throughout her later years, she enjoyed her card party games in Abercorn and Sutton, and enjoyed many trips with Benjamin.A private burial at the Fairmont Cemetery in Sutton will be held at a later date.Condolences may be received at www.desourdy.ca.Anyone wishing to donate in Dorothy's memory may do so by donating to: Brome-Missiquoi-Perkins Hospital Foundation, 950 Principale, Cowansville, Que., J2K 1K3, www.bmpfoundation.caArrangements entrusted to:DÉSOURDY FUNERAL HOME101 rue Jean-Besré, Cowansville QCPHONE: 450-263-1212FAX: 450-263-9557www.desourdy.ca