Dorothy Sherrer
1924-2020
Peacefully, at the Centre d'Accueil de Cowansville, on November 7, 2020, in her 97th year, passed away Dorothy Sherrer. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Sherrer, by her brothers, Kenneth, Clifton, Alymer and Stanley, by her sister, Esther.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, her son Wayne (Julie), her granddaughter, Kasandra, Tanya and their spouses, her 5 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Audrey as well as many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service at Grace Anglican Cemetery in Sutton will take place on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Manoir Sutton and the Centre d'Accueil de Cowansville for their good care.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
31 Principale Sud, Sutton QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
info@desourdy.ca
www.desourdy.ca

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
