Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 95.
Wife of the late Huntley Gordon and loving mother of Robert. She also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment at the Malvern Cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 12, 2019