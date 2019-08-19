Home

Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
402 rue de la Riviere
Cowansville, QC J2K 1N3
(450) 266-6061
Dorson W. Johnston


1932 - 2019
Dorson W. Johnston Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the BMP ­Hospital in Cowansville, QC., on ­Saturday, August 10th, 2019, in his 87th year, beloved husband of the late Beverly Sherrer.
He was brother to the late Alice, late Olive (late Eric), late Clayton (Jean), late Warren (late Barbara), late Doreen (late Gordon), late Gladys and late Bruce.
He leaves to mourn his children, Debbie (Bill), Terry (Pam) and Wanda (Denis). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, ­Andrew (Marissa), David (Tanya), Stephanie, Francesca (Chris), Sophie (Manuel), Kieran and Devon (Ashley); his great-grandchildren Liam, Dallas, Bree and Lucas, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and good friends.
Family will receive condolences at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 rue de la Rivière, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial ­service at 10:30 a.m. at the Complex.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the BMP ­Hospital for all the wonderful care given to our father.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Hospital Foundation (cancer walk) would be appreciated. Forms available at the Complex, or online at:
www.fondationbmp.ca
Condolences may also be sent via our website at: www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 20, 2019
