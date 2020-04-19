|
|
Doug passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on April 11, 2020 at the CHSLD St-Alexandre in Thetford Mines after a struggle with cancer and Alzheimer's.
Left to mourn is his wife Phyllis (Hogge) of 60 years, his daughter Jill and son Ian as well as his daughter-in-law, Isabelle Grondin, granddaughter Valérie and grandson Noah.
He was the oldest child of Henry Robinson and Emma (Eager). He is predeceased by his sister Samantha (wife of the deceased Harry Demidavicius).
He will be greatly missed by his sisters Anne and Brenda, sister-in-law Maureen (Mo) Ruthman (wife of the deceased Tracey Ruthman), nephew Gregg and his wife Wendy, niece Maria-Elena and partner Jamie, niece Laurie and her husband Guy, his grandnephews, grandnieces and godchildren.
Doug will also be fondly remembered by his many dear friends, fellow church worshippers, Lodge brothers and greater community at large.
A gathering to honour Doug will take place at a later date. Information will be made available at the following website: www.gamachenadeau.ca
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff members at CHSLD St-Alexandre for their devoted and excellent care.
Your sympathies can be expressed by sending a donation to the Fonds Centre d'hébergement St-Alexandre de Thetford Mines, 1651 rue Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, Québec, G6G 0C1.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 20, 2020