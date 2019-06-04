|
|
With both of his children by his side, Doug Morey at the age of 87, passed away on January 2, 2019 at La Maison Aube-Lumière, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Doreen Jandron Morey.
He leaves to mourn his son Kevin of Windsor, QC, daughter Karen (John Dupuis), granddaughter Jillian (Jamie Swallow Jr.), and grandson Jonathan, all of Lancaster NH.
A graveside service will be held at the Windsor Protestant Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff on 6C at the CHUS Fleurimont as well as all the outstanding staff and volunteers at La Maison Aube-Lumière.
Those wishing to honor Doug may make donations to the Windsor Cemetery Company, 140 Rankin St., Windsor, QC J1S 1Y5.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 5, 2019