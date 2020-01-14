|
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, Duane Smith passed away surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph's Hospice. Beloved husband of Janet (Sanborn). Dear father of Michael (Shellie), Christopher (Carey) and Jeffrey (Sally). Loving grandfather of Liam, Evan, Cora, Mya, Tayah, Cohen, Everleigh, Charlotte and Savannah. He is survived by his loving siblings and their spouses, Ellen Heath, Geraldine Heath, June (Roger) Darbyson and Bruce (Andria) Smith. Brother-in-law of Margaret Sanborn. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers-in-law Bruce Heath and Russell Heath. Special thanks to Dr. Lilly, Dr. Yoshida, staff of the Bluewater Health Oncology Department, Deb Mulligan and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with family and friends being received one hour prior to the service. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or the charity of your choice (cheques only at the funeral home please). Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 15, 2020