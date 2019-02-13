Home

Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
Edith Ada (Shaughnessy) Hyatt


Edith Ada (Shaughnessy) Hyatt Obituary
Died peacefully at the Grace Village on Monday, February 11, 2019 in her 91st year.
Edith was the beloved daughter of the late William Shaughnessy and the late Laura Desruisseaux, the loving wife of the late Lloyd Hyatt and mother of Audrey (Peter Hopkins), Shirley-Ann (Robert McVety) and the late Dianne (Peter Kirby). Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Rose) and Kevin (Caitlin) McVety, Richard and Andrew (Marisa) Hopkins, Jennifer (Shaun) and Felicia (Brad) Kirby. She was the great-grandmother of Rebecca, Braden, and Wyatt Hopkins, Cole, Dustin and Anika McVety, Bree-Ann McVety and Chloe Kirby Grapes. She is survived by her sister Bernice Johnson and brother Ernest Shaughnessy. Predeceased by her siblings Carl, Dorothy Chute, Gordon, Ashley, Pearl Smith, and Lloyd (Elsie). Also remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. 
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. followed by the ­funeral service at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Village or the charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
