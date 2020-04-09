Home

Edna Bressette Irwin


1925 - 2020
Edna Bressette Irwin Obituary
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our mother Edna (née Bressette) Irwin on 6th April, at the age of 94, at the Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital in Cowansville.
Longtime resident of Granby, Quebec, she is preceded in death by her husband that she was married to for 57 years, Herbert James Irwin and their son, Wilson Irwin. She leaves behind daughters; Helen (Neil McCubbin), Shirley, Linda (Jeff Hill), grandsons Michael (Claire) and Derek (Becca McCubbin), granddaughter Cindy Hill and great-granddaughter Avery as well as niece Margery Strom, nephews, Graham Irwin and Glenn Whitehouse. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Because of the situation of the COVID-19 the funeral service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 10, 2020
