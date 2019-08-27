|
|
Following a brief illness, Edson Lyman Warner (March 6, 1930-August 20, 2019). Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, CD, QM5, BComm (McGill), BA (Bishop's) Lennoxville.
Predeceased by his parents Chester (1899-1977) and Bernice (1903-1991); and Edith (1933-2006); he is survived by his partner Janice Fraser, his brother Charlie (Penney) and sister Ann (Jim); his children Pat (Naomi), Rob, Terry (Paulette), Sue (Graham); and his grandchildren Alex, Olivia (Tyler), Emily and Joshua. He lives in the memories of the Brazels, Campbells, Findlays, Fowlers, Howes', Paiges, Rumps, Thompsons, Treats, Warners, Wingets, Woodwards and others.
He was a "King Scout"; officer of the Sherbrooke Regiment, 7th/11th Hussars in Bury and Asbestos, and Sherbrooke Hussars; volunteer with B.C.S. Cadet Corps No. 2; Olympian in 1952 and 1960; a life member of the DCRA; member of the PQRA, Sand Hill, Mansonville and Lennoxville shooting clubs; Member of three Sports Shooting Hall of Fame; five Queen's Medals for Champion Shot, a member of Canadian teams at the World Shooting Championships, Bisley and the Commonwealth Games, among other sporting achievements. He was once a candidate for Ascot municipal council; a Freemason; and a habitual reader. There is even a page on Wikipedia about him.
A farewell ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 201 Main Street, North Hatley. Reception to follow. All guests will receive a book from its shelves.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 28, 2019