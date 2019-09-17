Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edson Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edson Lyman Warner


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edson Lyman Warner Obituary
Following a brief illness, Edson Lyman Warner (March 6, 1930-August 20, 2019). Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, CD, QM5, BComm (McGill), BA (Bishop's) Lennoxville. 
Predeceased by his parents Chester (1899-1977) and ­Bernice (1903-1991); and Edith (1933-2006); he is ­survived by his partner Janice Fraser, his brother ­Charlie (Penney) and sister Ann (Jim); his children Pat (Naomi), Rob, Terry (Paulette), Sue (Graham); and his grandchildren Alex, Olivia (Tyler), Emily and Joshua. He lives in the memories of the Brazels, Campbells, Findlays, Fowlers, Howes', Paiges, Rumps, Thompsons, Treats, Warners, Wingets, ­Woodwards and others.
He was a "King Scout"; officer of the Sherbrooke Regiment, 7th/11th Hussars in Bury and Asbestos, and Sherbrooke Hussars; volunteer with B.C.S. Cadet Corps No. 2; Olympian in 1952 and 1960; a life member of the DCRA; member of the PQRA, Sand Hill, Mansonville and Lennoxville shooting clubs; Member of three Sports Shooting Hall of Fame; five Queen's Medals for Champion Shot, a member of Canadian teams at the World Shooting Championships, Bisley and the Commonwealth Games, among other sporting achievements. He was once a candidate for Ascot municipal council; a Freemason; and a habitual reader. There is even a page on Wikipedia about him. 
A farewell ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 201 Main Street, North Hatley. Reception to follow. All guests will receive a book from his shelves.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.