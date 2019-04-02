Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Digby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Digby


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Digby Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hotel-Dieu on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 86. 
Beloved husband of Helen Gill and father of John (Kathy), Barry (Carol), David, Mark (Winnifred) and Garth.
Edward was the loved grandfather of Jeremy (Sofie), Trevor (Samantha), Tyler (Paige), Alyssa (Jake), David and was the great-grandfather of Kelly, Jaxson, Miles, Brayden, and Lexie.
He also leaves to mourn his sisters Alberta, Alice, Rose and was ­predeceased by sister Laura and brothers Charlie and Dick, and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. 
Visitation will take place at Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the ­funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Cass Chapel.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now