Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hotel-Dieu on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 86.
Beloved husband of Helen Gill and father of John (Kathy), Barry (Carol), David, Mark (Winnifred) and Garth.
Edward was the loved grandfather of Jeremy (Sofie), Trevor (Samantha), Tyler (Paige), Alyssa (Jake), David and was the great-grandfather of Kelly, Jaxson, Miles, Brayden, and Lexie.
He also leaves to mourn his sisters Alberta, Alice, Rose and was predeceased by sister Laura and brothers Charlie and Dick, and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will take place at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Cass Chapel.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019