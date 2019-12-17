|
|
Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, Palliative Care unit on Friday, December 13, 2019 in his 71st year.
He was predeceased by his parents Joseph Edward Laporte and Rita (Goudreau) Laporte. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Judy Frost, his children: Matthew (Amber), Anne (Christian), Julie, and grandson Parker. Will be dearly missed by his sisters and brother Rosalind (André), David (Heather), Beatrice (David), and his niece Laura. He also leaves to mourn his stepchildren Matthew and Sarah, as well as his brother-in-law: Harry (Connie), and his sisters-in-law: Doreen (Charles), and Susan (Réjean) . A very special Papou to Benjamin, Tyler and Justine.
Ted will be fondly remembered by many cousins and friends.
Ted fought long and hard, he was not a man that gave in easily.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 295 Principale St. S., Richmond, QC, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Richmond United Church, 247 Principale St S., Richmond, QC on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Les Auxiliaires bénévoles du CHUS, 580, rue Bowen Sud, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 2E8 (Attention Palliative Care 6D) would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Heartfelt thanks to the Hôtel-Dieu Palliative Care Team. They are true angels.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 18, 2019