Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
295 Principale Street South
Richmond, QC J0B 2H0
819 826-2502
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Laporte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ted" Laporte


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Ted" Laporte Obituary
Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, Palliative Care unit on Friday, December 13, 2019 in his 71st year. 
He was predeceased by his parents Joseph Edward ­Laporte and Rita (Goudreau) Laporte. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Judy Frost, his children: Matthew (Amber),  Anne (Christian), Julie, and grandson Parker. Will be dearly missed by his sisters and brother Rosalind (André), David (Heather), Beatrice (David), and his niece Laura. He also leaves to mourn his stepchildren Matthew and Sarah, as well as his brother-in-law: Harry (Connie), and his sisters-in-law: Doreen  (Charles), and Susan (Réjean) . A very special Papou to Benjamin, Tyler and Justine.
Ted will be fondly remembered by many cousins and friends.
Ted fought long and hard, he was not a man that gave in easily.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 295 Principale St. S., ­Richmond, QC, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Richmond United Church, 247 ­Principale St S., Richmond, QC on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. 
In lieu of flowers, donations to Les Auxiliaires bénévoles du CHUS, 580, rue Bowen Sud, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 2E8 (Attention Palliative Care 6D) would be greatly appreciated by the family.  
Heartfelt thanks to the Hôtel-Dieu Palliative Care Team. They are true angels.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -