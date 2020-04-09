Home

Edwin Down


1934 - 2020
Edwin Down Obituary
It is with deep sadness, the family of Ed Down announces his passing. He went to be with his Lord peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at CHUS Fleurimont after a lengthy illness.
Ed will be remembered fondly for his love of his family, his smile and great humour, his profound spirituality and devotion to God and God's word.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when travel is safe and community gatherings can again be held.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gideons International or the Canadian Diabetes Foundation.
The family thanks you for your thoughts and well wishes during this difficult time.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 10, 2020
