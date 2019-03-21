Edwin Lloyd MacEachern, born April 3rd, 1944, a child of God, passed away from his battle with stage IV cancer at the West Island Palliative Care Residence in Pointe-Claire on March 15th, 2019. A devoted husband to Lise Boucher. Incredible father to Daniel (Marjorie Pinchin), Edwina (Stuart Cornell), and Christina (Peter Byrne). He was a fun-loving grandfather to Jacob, Nicole, Gabriel, Marie Francis, Emmanuelle, Caleb, Logan, and Alicia Grace. He was a caring great-grandfather to Noah and Avery (mother Bryanne Mclevy). Son of the late Daniel Michael MacEachern and the late Mary Francis Gosbee. Also left to mourn are his sisters and brothers, ­Marguerite (Benoit), the late Donald (Betty), Sara (the late Edmund), Anne (the late Rollie), Eileen (the late George), Blaise (Lise), the late Carroll (Lise) and all of his nieces and nephews and friends.



Resting at the Steve L. Elkas Complex on March 30th, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. In his memory, donations to the West Island Palliative Care Residence would be greatly appreciated.



Matthew 25:23, ""Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's ­happiness."" Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary