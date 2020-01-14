|
|
Passed away at the Centre d'Hebergement d'East Angus on January 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Eileen was the daughter of the late Collin and Minnie (Boyce) Vintinner and wife of the late Clifford Lowe.
Mother to Shirley, the late Sandra (Jim), Osborne (Maryse) and the late twins Randy and Rosalie. Eileen leaves her daughter-in-law Rosemary and her grandchildren Robert (Ruth), Sherri (Ricky), Shelly, John, the late Melissa and Edward (Melanie) as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the Grace United Cemetery in Brookbury.
The family wishes to thank the Centre d'Hebergement d'East Angus for their compassionate care.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 15, 2020