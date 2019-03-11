Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elbert Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elbert "Buzz" Sutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elbert "Buzz" Sutton Obituary
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, March 8, 2019. Buzz Sutton of ­Lakefield at the age of 88, loving husband of Ethel May (Page). Sadly missed by his children Jay Sutton and Janice Sutton, both of Lakefield. Dear grandpa of Tianna and Kylyne. Also missed by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Tacy Perkins (Clare).
A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, ­LAKEFIELD CHAPEL on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with ­visitation one hour prior to the ­service. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home, followed by interment at Lakefield Cemetery.
As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Friends may send condolences, arrange flowers or make donations by visiting the website: www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.