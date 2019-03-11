|
|
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, March 8, 2019. Buzz Sutton of Lakefield at the age of 88, loving husband of Ethel May (Page). Sadly missed by his children Jay Sutton and Janice Sutton, both of Lakefield. Dear grandpa of Tianna and Kylyne. Also missed by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Tacy Perkins (Clare).
A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home, followed by interment at Lakefield Cemetery.
As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Friends may send condolences, arrange flowers or make donations by visiting the website: www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 12, 2019