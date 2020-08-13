Peacefully at The Wales Home on Friday, August 7th. Eleanor leaves her husband Maleck, daughters Joanne (Michael Taylor) and Julie (Dean Leeder), her grandchildren Rebecca, Bridget (Kristofer Smith) and Evan Taylor, Sabrina and William Leeder. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother William Rick and sister-in-law Miriam Rick (Carmichael).
Eleanor's family wishes to thank The Wales Home for their care and compassion. A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Eleanor was an avid reader, she loved cats and volunteered with the Trinity United Church, Danville, and other groups in the community.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Pet Connection Lennoxville would be appreciated (etransfer or Paypal to j.young3@sympatico.ca
or 1730 rue Wellington S, Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1K9).