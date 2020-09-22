It is with profound sadness that the family of Elizabeth Waldron (Liz) announce her passing at the age of 68 years. She passed away at home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Liz was born and raised in Sherbrooke, Quebec. In her early years she became part of a close group of friends who, via their parent's example, school, church and social activities, learned a set of values that remained with them as adults. School sports, skiing and socializing with her friends always figured prominently in her early life.
After attending Sherbrooke High and Alexander Galt Regional High schools, Liz began her career studies in Montreal, first at Dawson College earning a Social Work Diploma and then at McGill University earning a Teaching Certificate and a Bachelor of Education degree. Years later she attended the University of Ottawa and received her Junior Teaching and Special Education certificates. Her teaching career began at the Ayer's Cliff Elementary School with a special education class. Later in life she often remarked of the very wonderful memories she had from this time.
In 1975 she married Joel Waldron of Cookshire, Quebec, and moved to Greenfield Park where she taught Grade 1 at both the Boucherville and Delson Elementary schools. In 1978 her next great adventure began with a move to Saudi Arabia when Joel accepted a posting with Bell Canada International in Riyadh. Over two postings Liz taught at the Saudi Arabian International School. The experience of living and working abroad, experiencing the new culture and travelling frequently suited her well. Her innate curiosity, sense of adventure and gentle personality guided her many ventures and allowed numerous friendships to be formed.
Returning to Ottawa in 1980 she started a family of two boys and set out to raise them with the same set of guiding values. Time was spent with grandparents, summer holidays at the beach in Maine, sports of all kinds, travel, biking and parties with the boy's friends. They soon learned their Mom loved cooking and that there were often extra places at the table for family and friends. Liz also loved donating her time and skills to a number of groups that benefited the community. She was a longtime member of the RA Badminton Club where she made many friends. Liz was welcomed into the UCW at Rideau Park United Church however her service was shortened by her diagnosis.
In 2012 the family moved to the Villas of Riverside South which gave Liz the opportunity to join the community Social Committee. She volunteered alongside many friends to help bring activities to the community. Her zest for life, boundless energy and desire for new experiences served her well. Upon receiving the diagnosis she declared her intent to go "sky diving". With the support of a close friend who jumped with her and a very loving circle of friends as "ground crew", she jumped on her 67th birthday.
While receiving treatment Liz was instrumental in working with the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) to establish the Waldron Family Endowment Fund, with an initial endowment. The fund will assist CHEO in continuing to offer state of the art services to Ottawa area families and their children.
Survived by husband Joel, sons Jonathan (Sofya Vassilets) and granddaughter Jane Ruth, all of Ottawa and Jared (Liisa Kivisto) of Toronto. Predeceased by her parents Ruth Lavallee (Burroughs) and Earl Lavallee both of Sherbrooke, Quebec.
Liz received excellent care from both the Ottawa and Queensway Carleton Hospitals and the community palliative care team. A heartfelt thank you to all her doctors, nurses, and support workers for their dedicated and compassionate care during this difficult time. Sincere thanks also go out to the Villa's community, Liz's friends and extended family for their tremendous support and love that helped her sustain a courageous battle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Waldron Family Endowment Fund at CHEO online at the cheofoundation.com
or via mail to 415 Symth Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 8M8.