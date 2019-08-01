Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hamilton Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hamilton Norris


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Hamilton Norris Obituary
At the CIUSSS de l'Estrie – Site ­Hôpital de Granby, on Sunday, May 5th, Mrs. Elizabeth Hamilton Norris passed away at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Albert Norris and the late André Clark, residing in ­Waterloo.

Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette's Crematorium.

A celebration in honour of Elizabeth Hamilton Norris will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion of Waterloo on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m.

As a gesture of sympathy, a donation to the Granby Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral parlor or ­online at www.fondationchg.org/.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.