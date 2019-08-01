|
|
At the CIUSSS de l'Estrie – Site Hôpital de Granby, on Sunday, May 5th, Mrs. Elizabeth Hamilton Norris passed away at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Albert Norris and the late André Clark, residing in Waterloo.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette's Crematorium.
A celebration in honour of Elizabeth Hamilton Norris will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion of Waterloo on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m.
As a gesture of sympathy, a donation to the Granby Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral parlor or online at www.fondationchg.org/.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 2, 2019