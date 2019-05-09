At the CIUSSS de l'Estrie – Site Hôpital de Granby, on Sunday, May 5th, Mrs. Elizabeth Hamilton Norris passed away at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Albert Norris and the late André Clark, residing in Waterloo.

She leaves to mourn her children: Mel, Kim (Betty Dermer), Arthur (Jennifer ­Foerster); her grandson: Brandon, her niece: Marsha Emmett, her friends: Sue, Ken, Glen, Marika; as well as her nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the Granby Hospital staff on the 5th floor ­palliative care, Linda and Place Primevère for the good care provided to Mrs. Hamilton Norris.

Cremation was held in Granby at LES JARDINS FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE'S ­CREMATORIUM.

A celebration in honour of Elizabeth Hamilton Norris will be held at a later date. As a gesture of sympathy, a donation to the Granby Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral parlor or online at:

www.fondationchg.org/.