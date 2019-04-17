Went to her heavenly home on April 14, 2019 at Grace Village in Sherbrooke at the age of 99. Her firm belief in God brought great comfort and peace in her life and in her death.

Loving wife of the late Foy Stymiest. Beloved mother of Kilby (Dale Hume), Richard (Eva McColm). Dear sister of the late Glenna (Ernest King) and Enid (Dave Vallis). Devoted grandmother of the late Tanya Hume, Jamie Hume, Kaisa (Craig Valiquette), Alison (John Paixao), Jonathan Stymiest (Rebecca Aitken), Heidi (Timothy McNair), Amy (Daylen Dueck). Great-grandchildren: Brendon, Megan, Navia, Mariska, Gabriella, Ruby, Mallory, the late Cohen, Joshua, Matthew, Daniel, Joanna, David, Katherine, Abigail, Reagan, Jayda, Tayvia, Mayla and Keeden.

A memorial service will take place on April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Village at 1515 Pleasant View, (Huntingville) Sherbrooke. A burial service will take place at a later date in Tabusintac, N.B.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff of Grace Village for the care given to Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Village, Frontier Lodge, Fair Haven Bible Camp or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary