On May 1, 2020, Elsie Marjorie (Vickers) Kerr passed away peacefully at the C.H.U.S. in Sherbrooke, Québec. She was 95 years of age. She was predeceased by her husband Albert Kerr, her sisters Dorothy Quigley, Florence Arnott and Olga Barrie, her nephew Walter Arnott, and niece Kathy Arnott. She leaves to mourn her nephews Sydney, Brian(Heather), Alan Barrie, and Michael Quigley(Susan). Elsie was much loved by her family, friends and Richmond Legion members. She will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Residence Brunswick. God Bless.

Miss me ...but Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me

I want no rites in gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not forever and not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone

It's all part of the Master's plan:

A step on the road back home

When you are sick of heart,

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good

Miss me...but let me go.

