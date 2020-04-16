|
Elsie May Mills (nee Moore) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at the Manoir St-Francis in Lennoxville, Quebec. Born on April 13, 1924 in Dildo, Newfoundland Elsie was predeceased by her husband Delbert Mills and her parents Arthur Thomas Moore and Emily Whalen.
Elsie is survived by her children William (Dorinne), Sharon (Israel), Gary (Pearl) and Cynthia (late Richard). She was grandmother to Scott (Mary-Anne), Clinton (Jessica), Amanda, Ryan (Emily), Mitchell (Brittany), Spencer and great-grandmother to Justice, Garrett and Elsie. She also leaves to mourn many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the St. George's Anglican Church Lennoxville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. George's Anglican Church Lennoxville, P. O. Box 37, Sherbrooke Quebec J1M 1Z3 would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 17, 2020