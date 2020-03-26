Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Ramage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie May (Robinson) Ramage


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie May (Robinson) Ramage Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by his family and is now singing praises in the presence of his Lord.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 48 years Helen MacDonald (Rublee) and his children Marion (Shane Heath), Esther (David Vidal), Gary Dan, Glen (Andrea Jank) Kassaye, Joe and his grandchildren Micah Heath, Naomi Heath, Elijah Heath, Maria Vidal, Jack Vidal and Amari MacDonald.
He also leaves to mourn his brother Donald MacDonald, his sister Susan MacDonald (Les), his great aunt Alice Price and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and his Green Ridge Baptist Church Family.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -