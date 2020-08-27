1/1
Elvera Cutler Patterson
Suddenly on August 23, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Ottis Patterson. Loving mother of Karen (Marc), Kevin (Robyn), and Kerrie (Stephane). Dear grandmother of Jessica, Melissa, Johnathan, Meaghan, and Zachary. Also survived by brothers and sister: Arnold (Marion), Joanne, Peter (Miriam), and the late Gilbert (Marry). Also left to mourn are her brothers and sisters in law: Evan, Charles (Winona), Glenda (Ken), Greta (Robert), and the late Angus (Velda), and the late Gordon (June) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was an active member of the Hatley Women's Institute for over 30 years, also was a member of the Hatley ACW for many years. In her later years she always enjoyed a good game of 500 and military whist with friends. She will be missed by many.
Resting at Charron et fils, in Coaticook, where family and friends may call on Saturday, August 29, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 30, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service. In her memory any donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
