It is with saddened hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of my mother in her 91st year at the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, QC. She is survived by her son, Terry Corcoran (Coleen), grandsons Christopher (Jenny), and Michael Corcoran, Nicolas and Patrick Prieur, great-grandsons Fernando and Zack, brother Victor (Margaret) Haines, nieces Carolyn O'Rourke and Darlene Bilney, nephews Frank, Donnie, and Shawn Bilney, and special friend/caregiver, Claire (Robert) Amos. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Banks, daughter Lynne, as well as sisters, Lily O'Rourke and Barbara Bilney. May spent many happy years at her home in Foster where she loved to entertain her family and her many, many friends made over the years from working at Pratt & Whitney Canada, reaching Diamond Sales status with Regal Canada, her involvement with Creek United Church and St. James Anglican Guild, and Brome Squares. Some of May's passions included her cat (baby Ray), organizing events, hosting dinner parties, baking for fundraisers, decorating for Christmas, square dancing, being treasurer, seeing 'her' horses at Brome Fair, and travelling. A memorial service will be held at Creek United Church, Foster, QC, at a later date. Donations may be made to Creek United Church or their Memorial Fund. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of BMP Hospital for their excellent care. Condolences may be sent to www.famillebessette.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2020.