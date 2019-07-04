|
|
Beloved father and patriarch. Predeceased by his wife Beverly Hughes Quinn in July 2011. Loving father of Morgan (Lana) of North Hatley, Shaun (Judy) of Calgary, Bridget (the late Bob Macdonald) of Vankleek Hill, Timothy of Calgary and Huntley (Kathryn) of Calgary. He is sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Emmett will be remembered as a gentleman, devoted husband and an incredibly patient father with his 4 adventurous sons.
In recognition and celebration of a life well lived, we invite family and friends to a Celebration Mass for our father's life to be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 3115 chemin Capelton, North Hatley, Quebec, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception.
Interment will be held at Philipsburg Catholic Cemetery, chemin Saint Armand, Saint Armand, Quebec, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A reception will follow at the Philipsburg Legion, 200 avenue Montgomery, Philipsburg, Quebec.
Funeral arrangements in the care of Hillcrest Funeral Home, 151 Bond Street, Vankleek Hill, Ontario K0B 1R0 (866) 678-2001.
www.hillcrestfuneralhome.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 5 to July 12, 2019